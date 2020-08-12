Breaking News

$500K bond for Warren County woman charged with husband’s murder

Stormy Delehanty, 27, of Deerfield Twp., remained in the Warren County Jail on murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence charges. Her bond was set at $500,000.

Local News
By Lawrence Budd

Bond was set at $500,000 for the Warren County woman charged with murder after her husband’s stabbing death during her arraignment on Wednesday.

Stormy Delehanty, 27, was arrested at the Boulder Station Casino in Las Vegas after investigators allege she fled after stabbing her husband Roman B. Roshchupkin, 34, on July 6 at their home in the Mallard Bay Apartments in Deerfield Twp.

Her indictment on charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence was among those in a list released on Monday by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

A pretrial hearing was set for Sept. 17. Joseph Auciello Jr. was appointed as her lawyer.

