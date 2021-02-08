Hamilton woman found dead in Warren County creek

A woman reported missing by her husband was found dead Sunday in a creek near Union Road in Warren County, according to Doyle Burke, the coroner’s office investigator.
The woman in her mid-50s from Hamilton had been at Miami Valley Gaming on Ohio 63 on Saturday and wandered off, Burke said. She was found about 9 a.m. Sunday by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office with the aid of a drone.
“There is a little creek that runs parallel with Union Road in between Traders World and the casino. It is maybe six inches deep. That is where she was found,” Burke said
He said the woman had no visible injuries and suffered from some mental health issues.
An autopsy will be performed today to determine cause of death, which may have been a medical issue. Burke said the sheriff’s office is investigating, reviewing video from the area.