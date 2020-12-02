Police: Butler County residents lose $30,000 in phone scam

An 81-year-old Fairfield Twp. woman is among Butler County residents bilked for a combined $30,000 in a phone scam.
Now, police are looking for a U-Haul box truck rental with a white GMC chassis, which was driven by a man in his late 20s or early 30s last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark green hooded coat with a fur trim around the hood and tan/brown work boots, according to a release from the Fairfield Twp. Police Department.
In both cases, the victims received phone calls claiming to be from loved ones who said they were incarcerated and needed bail money. The caller told the victims that someone would stop by their home to get the cash. Later, the suspect in the U-Haul arrived and took the victims’ money.
One couple in Hanover Twp. gave the suspect $20,000 and the Fairfield Twp. woman gave him $9,500, the release stated.
Police said there may be additional victims in the area.
Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect’s vehicle is urged to call Fairfield Twp. detectives at 513-785-1463 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.