Police: Butler County residents lose $30,000 in phone scam

Now, police are looking for a U-Haul box truck rental with a white GMC chassis, which was driven by a man in his late 20s or early 30s last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark green hooded coat with a fur trim around the hood and tan/brown work boots, according to a release from the Fairfield Twp. Police Department.

In both cases, the victims received phone calls claiming to be from loved ones who said they were incarcerated and needed bail money. The caller told the victims that someone would stop by their home to get the cash. Later, the suspect in the U-Haul arrived and took the victims’ money.