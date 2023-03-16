Journal-News’ Top 5 digital stories (so far) this week

If you are on Facebook, consider joining the Journal-News’ Butler County Food And Dining group.

3. Two injured in accidental shooting at private gun range

The men were unloading a gun when it fired, hitting one in the hand and one in the leg. They were at a private gun range in Madison Twp. and tried to get to a hospital but had to pull over and call for help.

4. Fantasy Diner and Ice Cream Parlor in Monroe closes

Our readers who commented on Facebook were sad to hear of this news. The family said it was a tough decision to close their diner, which is near the former Lesourdesville Lake Amusement Park.

5. Fairfield standoff ends after police enter home, find resident dead

Fairfield police officers responded to a welfare check on Woodmont Court and were met with gunfire. There was a brief standoff with the Hamilton-Fairfield Special Weapons and Tactics team before officers made entry into the residence and found the resident dead, said Fairfield Police Chief Steve Maynard.