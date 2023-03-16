Journal-News’ Top 5 digital stories (so far) this week

It has been a busy news week in the local area. Here are the stories Journal-News readers have read most so far this week:
1. Man charged with murder of woman found dead in vehicle in Middletown
A man was arrested and placed in the Middletown jail and charged with murder 24 hours after a woman was found dead in a SUV in Middletown. Constance Reddix was discovered by police in a car near Hanover Avenue and South Verity Parkway about noon. Police said Reddix had “obvious signs of trauma”.
2. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is coming to Fairfield
If there’s one thing we know at the Journal-News, its that our digital readers love all-things food! Freddy’s broke ground this week off Winton Road near Interstate 275. the restaurant has more than 450 locations nationwide, and DJ Hospitality Group, which owns this franchise, has nine.
If you are on Facebook, consider joining the Journal-News’ Butler County Food And Dining group.
3. Two injured in accidental shooting at private gun range
The men were unloading a gun when it fired, hitting one in the hand and one in the leg. They were at a private gun range in Madison Twp. and tried to get to a hospital but had to pull over and call for help.
4. Fantasy Diner and Ice Cream Parlor in Monroe closes
Our readers who commented on Facebook were sad to hear of this news. The family said it was a tough decision to close their diner, which is near the former Lesourdesville Lake Amusement Park.
5. Fairfield standoff ends after police enter home, find resident dead
Fairfield police officers responded to a welfare check on Woodmont Court and were met with gunfire. There was a brief standoff with the Hamilton-Fairfield Special Weapons and Tactics team before officers made entry into the residence and found the resident dead, said Fairfield Police Chief Steve Maynard.
