2 injured in accidental shooting at private gun range in Butler County

MADISON TWP. — Two men were injured in an accidental shooting Wednesday morning at a private range in Madison Twp., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The men were unloading a gun when it fired, hitting one in the hand and one in the leg in area of Trenton-Franklin and Germantown roads.

The injured men were apparently on the way to seek medical treatment but could not make it, pulled over on Verity Parkway at Chase Bank and called for help, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk.

Both were transferred to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

There was no crime committed and the incident has nothing to do with the bank, according to police.

