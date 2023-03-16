Police presence in Fairfield neighborhood involves SWAT

Multiple police were dispatched to a neighborhood near the Furfield Dog Park on River Road in Fairfield on Monday evening, but it was not clear why.
Dispatchers would not confirm the nature of the call, but several police vehicles responded. Fairfield Police Chief Steve Maynard said he’ll issue a statement.
Maynard said “there is no active shooter at the dog park and there is no current threat to residents.”
SWAT was part of the heavy police response to the location.
Witnesses said the scene was clear by 8 p.m. Monday.
