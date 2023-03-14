Fantasy Diner and Ice Cream Parlor in Monroe closes

Fantasy Diner and Ice Cream Parlor, located at 5873 Hamilton Middletown Road, closed on Sunday, the owners said through a post on its Facebook social media page.

“We have made a lot of friends and we love you all dearly! But as you all know the world is a lot different than when we started and we have come to a point that we have to close the diner,” the post states. “It has been one of the hardest decisions that we have had to make. We love each and every one of the people that we have crossed paths with and love the family that we have made over the years.