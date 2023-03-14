BreakingNews
Fantasy Diner and Ice Cream Parlor in Monroe closes
Fantasy Diner and Ice Cream Parlor in Monroe closes

Facebook post: ‘It has been one of the hardest decisions that we have had to make.’

MONROE — A popular Monroe diner, which once reduced its hours due to limited staff, has closed.

Fantasy Diner and Ice Cream Parlor, located at 5873 Hamilton Middletown Road, closed on Sunday, the owners said through a post on its Facebook social media page.

“We have made a lot of friends and we love you all dearly! But as you all know the world is a lot different than when we started and we have come to a point that we have to close the diner,” the post states. “It has been one of the hardest decisions that we have had to make. We love each and every one of the people that we have crossed paths with and love the family that we have made over the years.

“To you and all of our employees that have worked with us we love you all and hope to see everyone in the future. Thank you again for all the great memories,” the owners said.

In August 2022, the dinner reduced its hours to 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

