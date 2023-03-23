Journal-News’ Top 5 digital stories (so far) this week

Here are the stories Journal-News’ digital content readers have read most so far this week:
1. Katelyn Markham death case: Fiancé arrested for murder
It took 12 years of investigating by multiple police agencies, but the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office made an arrest Wednesday in the 2011 death of Katelyn Markham in Fairfield. Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said Markham’s fiancé at the time of her death, John Carter, was the person arrested.
2. Work begins on future Agave & Rye restaurant site in Hamilton
The site of a future Agave & Rye restaurant on Main Street in Hamilton is in its preparatory stages as demolition started this week. Officials anticipate the restaurant to open before the end of 2023.
3. Best of Butler County 2023: Nominate and vote for your favorites
We’re having a contest, and you have all been helping to make the nominations. Voting starts soon! Click through to participate.
4. Why does Hamilton have a park in Kentucky?
Of the city’s 42 park areas, only 41 are within Hamilton’s city limits. That 42nd park, which is not associated with the Hamilton Parks Conservancy that manages the city’s parks, was created close to a decade ago and is about an hour-plus drive south to a small unincorporated river town north of Augusta, Kentucky, that has fewer residents than most neighborhoods in Hamilton.
5. From the archives: Competency questioned for man accused of grabbing 6-year-old girl in Hamilton
A story from September 2022 is climbing back up our digital story page views chart. Deric Nicholas McPherson was arrested in August 2022 and charged with multiple crimes for allegedly grabbing a 6-year-old girl. The child was taking the trash to the curb outside her family’s home will be evaluated for competency to stand trial.
