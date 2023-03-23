Journal-News’ Top 5 digital stories (so far) this week

If you are on Facebook, consider joining the Journal-News’ Butler County Food And Dining group.

4. Why does Hamilton have a park in Kentucky?

Of the city’s 42 park areas, only 41 are within Hamilton’s city limits. That 42nd park, which is not associated with the Hamilton Parks Conservancy that manages the city’s parks, was created close to a decade ago and is about an hour-plus drive south to a small unincorporated river town north of Augusta, Kentucky, that has fewer residents than most neighborhoods in Hamilton.

5. From the archives: Competency questioned for man accused of grabbing 6-year-old girl in Hamilton

A story from September 2022 is climbing back up our digital story page views chart. Deric Nicholas McPherson was arrested in August 2022 and charged with multiple crimes for allegedly grabbing a 6-year-old girl. The child was taking the trash to the curb outside her family’s home will be evaluated for competency to stand trial.

