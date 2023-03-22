Work begins on future Agave & Rye restaurant site in Hamilton

A demolition permit was issued in December for the back building on the former Ritzi Auto Body shop property a 335/339 Main St., according to the city. Officials anticipate the restaurant to open before the end of 2023.

Agave & Rye is a tequila and taco restaurant that opened its first location in 2018 Covington, Ky. It has expanded into 14 locations in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama and Tennessee and has a restaurant planned for Indianapolis. Agave & Rye opened its first Ohio location at Liberty Center in Liberty Twp. in 2019.