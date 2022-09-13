Competency questioned for man accused of grabbing 6-year-old girl in Hamilton

Oster ordered a forensic psychological evaluation of McPherson. He is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 24 for a competency evaluation hearing

The girl escaped by screaming and running, which was captured by the family’s doorbell camera.

According to the Hamilton police report, on Aug. 23, McPherson was walking past the girl on East Avenue when he bent down and grabbed her buttocks. The girl attempted to move away and he then grabbed her wrist “alongside the sidewalk.”