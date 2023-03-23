Chick-fil-A coming to Great American Ball Park in 2023

Redlegs Soft Serve: “Vanilla ice cream with fruit punch Kool-Aid flavoring, choice of toppings and served in a miniature Cincinnati Reds helmet.” At Scouts Alley.

The Big Cheese: “All-beef burger topped with pimento cheese, bacon, crispy onions and pickles. Served on a pretzel bun.” At Scouts Alley and Grill & Fry Stand at Section 415.

The Split Finger: “Grilled, split Glier’s bratwurst topped with sauerkraut, bistro sauce and mustard. Served on a toasted Italian roll.” At Scouts Alley, Grill & Fry Stand at Section 415 and Food Bar locations.

GABP Burger: “Glier’s Goetta (a German sausage) topped with American cheese, cage-free over hard egg and bistro sauce. Served on a pretzel bun.” At Food Bar locations.

The Curve Ball: “Veggie burger topped with iceberg lettuce, grilled onions, pickles and Thousand Island dressing. Served on a brioche bun.” At Scouts Alley and the Porkopolis Stand at Section 117.

Skyline Chili Nachos: “Tortilla chips topped with Skyline Chili, nacho cheese sauce and shredded cheddar cheese.” At Skyline locations at Sections 115 and 418.

Goetta Pretzel Bites: “Glier’s Goetta Bites and Mini Pretzel Bites topped with JTM Queso.” At Scouts Alley.

Smoked Porkloin Sandwich: “Smoked porkloin topped with pickled jalapenos, onions, cucumbers and barbecue sauce. Served on a brioche bun.” At Montgomery Inn Smokehouse.