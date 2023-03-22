Annual Green Beer Day in Oxford toned down with fewer drinkers, more police

At Mac & Joe’s, 21 E. High St., business was “kind of like any other day,” according to a manager who would not give her full name.

“The university has cracked down on underage drinking and professors have started putting exams on Green Beer Day,” she said. As a result, she said, “we don’t get that busy anymore. It used to be more fun when I was a kid.”

GBD is also marked by increased presence from the Oxford Police Department.

“Everyone who normally works today is in uniform,” said OPD Lt. Lara Fening, who was on patrol duty Thursday morning, something she does not normally do.

As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oxford Police received five littering or noise complaints, issued three citations for disorderly conduct and arrested an individual for operating a car while intoxicated.

Fening said she also believes the holiday has decreased in its rowdiness in recent years.

“There are definitely more people out than a normal Thursday, but it has not been too crazy in the last 10 years or so,” she said. “Today was very calm. Calmer than any other year I’ve encountered.”

She said that, in her opinion, the holiday has “no value.”

Some GBD participants were less eager to speak to the press, including a fraternity member who was concerned about the possibility of the exposure of underage drinking and a student who said he was “too drunk to say anything smart.”

No matter the way GBD (which has its own Wikipedia page) is celebrated or how much Miami University tries to distance itself from GBD, it remains an experience unique to Oxford.

A boot of green lager is as synonymous with this town as steamed bagels, red bricks or screaming squirrels, and it’s here to stay.

