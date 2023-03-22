New intravenous health business first to flow into Butler County

This newest franchise location will be co-owned and operated by Amanda Perazzo, a registered nurse and the franchisee responsible for introducing the first Prime IV studio to Mason and the greater Cincinnati area last fall.

Perazzo said she has “an innate urge to advance the accessibility of holistic wellness opportunities to the public as the driving force behind her continued development with the brand.”

“As public knowledge surrounding IV infusion therapy has increased in recent years, so too has the demand for the treatment options that fall under its umbrella,” said Perazzo.

“This second studio location is an effort to cater to that increased popularity and afford locals with a natural approach to widespread ailments – allergies, migraines, fatigue, dehydration, weight control, hangovers, altitude sickness, and so much more.”

The company cited market research showing the global Intravenous Therapy and Vein Access market size is projected to reach $37.5 billion by 2030 – an increase in value of more than 60% from where the market stood in 2020.

“Given the growing population and revitalized economic prowess of the Cincinnati region, many expect the city to play a leading role in the state’s continued adoption of this emerging field of treatment.”

Prime IV was founded in 2017 by Amy Neary, a wellness industry veteran who launched the brand as a premier IV Hydration Therapy clinic. Prime IV formulates IV vitamin therapies that help maximize the overall health and wellness of its members.

The company now has 55 franchises nationwide.

“The past couple of years, for reasons that should be clear, have seen a dramatic shift in the public’s acceptance of a more natural approach to personal wellbeing,” said Neary, who is CEO of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness.

“The long-term goals of intravenous therapy providers, and holistic alternatives like them, have never looked more promising. And they’ll only become increasingly more mainstream as we go forward from here.”