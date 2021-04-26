Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Brittany Gosney, 29, and James Hamilton, 43, were indicted March 5 on a combined 31-count indictment for the slaying of 6-year-old James Hutchinson on Feb. 26 in rural Preble County and the disposal of his body days later in the river near Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Gosney and Hamilton are facing felony crimes against all three children, including murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse and endangering children for Gosney and kidnapping, gross abuse of a corpse, kidnapping and endangering children for Hamilton.

‘I’m not totally surprised’: NAACP leader says more needs to be done after Monroe students punished for Floyd murder video

Monroe Local Schools will use 29 acres that the district owns between Macready Avenue and Elm Street for the potential construction of a new school building. STAFF FILE PHOTO

The head of the Middletown NAACP told the Journal-News on Friday she plans to voice her concerns over two Monroe students posting a social media video of their re-enactment of George Floyd’s murder by a police officer.

The since-deleted video depicts what appears to be two white students acting out the circumstances of the African American’s death by a white Minneapolis police officer, who was found guilty of murder this week.

Monroe Superintendent Kathy Demers sent a notice to school parents Thursday stating: “When high school administrators became aware of the video, an investigation began immediately.”

22-year-old among those planning to run for Hamilton City Council

Danny Ivers is running for Hamilton City Council. He was the first candidate to have his petitions certified, but council candidates have until August to run in the non-partisan November election. MIKE RUTLEDGE/STAFF

Danny Ivers, who in January picked up petitions to run for Hamilton City Council, was loading missiles onto a truck Friday in southeast Ohio but took time during lunch with the Ohio National Guard to explain why he plans to run.

“I just want to keep Hamilton on the same track we’ve been on,” Ivers said. “We need all these fresh minds and ideas and perspectives to really keep it going in a certain direction.”

Ivers also would focus on improving and maintaining city infrastructure and representing residents, he said.

Butler County steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs beats earnings predictions by 2 cents per share

The AK Steel sign on the research center along Interstate 75 has been changed to Cliffs to reflect the new owners. Cliffs, based in Cleveland, purchased AK Steel for $1.1 billion last year. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

In the first full quarter since acquiring two companies, steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs beat earnings predictions, reporting adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents, besting predictions by 2 cents.

Cliffs released the first quarter earnings Thursday morning during a conference call and Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO, said revenue rose to $4 billion from $359 million a year earlier.

The Cleveland-based company purchased AK Steel in Middletown for $1.1 billion in March 2020 and the assets of steel company ArcelorMittal USA for $1.4 billion late last year, becoming the largest flat-rolled steel producer and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America.

Man sentenced in fatal Middletown burglary in which co-conspirator was killed

Andrew Roberts BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

One of two men who pleaded guilty in an attempted burglary that turned deadly last summer in Middletown was sentenced to prison Friday.

Andrew Roberts, 23, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary in February with gun specifications. He and co-defendant Jonathan Oatneal Jr., 24, were each indicted in September for murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. In exchange for the guilty pleas, the remaining charges were dismissed.

Roberts faced a maximum sentence of 28 years in prison with an additional 5.5 years behind bars that can be imposed by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction if Roberts gets into trouble while incarcerated.

West Chester could expand library location for more community gatherings

Senior programming that has been displaced by the sale of the West Chester Activity Center for a new Kroger location is moving temporarily to the MidPointe Library.

The West Chester Twp. trustees will test the waters on a proposed MidPointe Library expansion to provide gathering space for community groups and help the library handle growing numbers of patrons.

The trustees are holding a work session Tuesday to discuss possibly funding expansion of the MidPointe Library, but at this point no dollar estimates are available. Trustee Ann Becker said officials want to get a feel for whether the community would support the expense.

“The next step would be looking at architecture, how much space we need and getting a ballpark figure,” Becker said. “So my hope is that after the work session is over we go to an architect and look for a good/better/best model and we’ll see how much things cost and present them to the community.”

