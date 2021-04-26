Butler County steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs beats earnings predictions by 2 cents per share

In the first full quarter since acquiring two companies, steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs beat earnings predictions, reporting adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents, besting predictions by 2 cents.
Cliffs released the first quarter earnings Thursday morning during a conference call and Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO, said revenue rose to $4 billion from $359 million a year earlier.
The Cleveland-based company purchased AK Steel in Middletown for $1.1 billion in March 2020 and the assets of steel company ArcelorMittal USA for $1.4 billion late last year, becoming the largest flat-rolled steel producer and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America.
Goncalves said Cleveland-Cliffs “accomplished a lot” in the first quarter that ended March 31 and the “best will come through during the balance of 2021.”
Speaking about the Middletown steelmaker, the third largest private employer in Butler County, Goncalves said no “major shutdowns” are scheduled and the goal is to “get steel out of the door.”
Neil Douglas, president of IAM Local 1943 at the Middletown Works, said since AK Steel was purchased he has seen a production increase. He said business is “booming” and AK is hiring.
AK Steel has 2,421 employees and trails Cincinnati Financial Corporation and GE Aviation in West Chester as the largest private employers in the county. Douglas said AK Steel has about 1,850 hourly union employees.
Goncalves said the medium income of the 25,000 Cleveland-Cliffs employees is $102,000 and the company has added 700 employees since December.
He said forecasters who predicted a demise of the steelmaking industry were “completely wrong” and even when they had an opportunity to correct their numbers they refused because they’re “addicted to negativity.”