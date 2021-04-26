Butler County steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs beats earnings predictions by 2 cents per share

Neil Douglas, president of IAM Local 1943 at the Middletown Works, said since AK Steel was purchased he has seen a production increase. He said business is “booming” and AK is hiring.

AK Steel has 2,421 employees and trails Cincinnati Financial Corporation and GE Aviation in West Chester as the largest private employers in the county. Douglas said AK Steel has about 1,850 hourly union employees.

Goncalves said the medium income of the 25,000 Cleveland-Cliffs employees is $102,000 and the company has added 700 employees since December.

He said forecasters who predicted a demise of the steelmaking industry were “completely wrong” and even when they had an opportunity to correct their numbers they refused because they’re “addicted to negativity.”