West Chester could expand library location for more community gatherings

Becker says she doesn’t believe they would need a referendum to spend the money, that an addition would merely be an extension of the agreement they have with the library to operate the township-owned library. She said the library could use its own money for the addition and “it could go both ways” but for now it is being considered a township expense.

MidPointe Executive Director Travis Bautz was not available for comment.

Trustee Mark Welch said he believes the voters should approve the potential expenditure, one he estimates could be in the millions of dollars. When the seniors were “dislodged” from the Activity Center he investigated renovating the basement of the Muhlhauser Barn and that cost was around $800,000, to improve an existing structure.

“It is no stretch that a library addition would be millions of dollars,” Welch said. “Something that is that big, put it on the ballot.”

Welch said the idea of a community center was floated many years ago and residents didn’t want it.

“I have questions, I’m going to push back on this thing hard,” Welch said. “Because I don’t think it’s necessarily the job of the township to be satisfying the needs of special interests.”

Wilson said in 2004 the township planned to build a community center that would have rivaled the one in Mason with indoor and outdoor pools, gymnasium, physical fitness equipment and classes, an art center, senior center and community spaces.

A group of residents put an issue on the ballot to stop the township and were successful in May 2005.

The work session will be held from 4-5 p.m. at the township hall, 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road.