Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

At 4:45 a.m. today, the suspect, described as a Black male in his 20s, entered the Speedway at 3450 Tylersville Road. He approached the clerk at the counter, displayed a handgun and demanded money, according to police.

The suspect then fled through the front door with an undisclosed amount of cash. He left in a maroon-colored Chevrolet Corvette. A driver was waiting on him inside the vehicle.

Police identify 3 people allegedly involved in Monday night shooting in Middletown

Police have now identified suspects in a shooting Monday night on Young Street that appears to have started with a robbery and ended with gunfire, according to Maj. Scott Reeve.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Young Street about 10:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found Tyreik Hutchinson, 21, shot in the upper chest area. He was taken to Atrium Medical Center where he went in to surgery, but is expected to recover.

Reeve said Hutchinson was shot inside a residence during a robbery. Gunshots were exchanged inside and another person was assaulted, but not shot.

Hamilton’s Beltline bike/hike trail already getting strong use

Darion Allen, Freya Smith, 1, and Riley Herzog, 8, walk on the recently completed section of the beltline project connecting Cleveland Avenue and Eaton Avenue Friday, May 14, 2021 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/ STAFF

Phase 1 of Hamilton’s Beltline biking/hiking path only recently opened, but it’s already getting fairly heavy use from people who are bicycling, walking, jogging and just getting outdoors with their dogs.

As Joseph Wegman, 25, and his girlfriend, Bella Herron, 21, walked the path with their silver Labrador retriever, Murphy, they expressed delight with the new asphalt path.

“I was literally talking about it the whole way here, because I grew up down the street, and I remember this being train tracks,” Wegman said. He said he remembered the “sketchy bridges” along the former rail spur that was used by the former Champion Paper mill to transport materials to and from the mill.

Monroe residents ask for lower speed limit in area of crash that killed woman, nephew last week

Marita Avery, who died in a Monroe car crash Friday, was a classroom educational assistant at Crossroads Middle School in Fairfield. Co-workers described her as a passionate advocate for the students she worked with since joining the Fairfield school system in 2016. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

While police officials continue investigating a double fatal vehicle crash, some residents are asking for a lower speed limit in the area where the crash happened.

Marita Avery, 59, a classroom educational assistant at a Fairfield school, was one of the two people killed Friday afternoon when a tractor-trailer and silver sedan crashed at Ohio 63 and Main Street, shutting down the intersection for hours. The other person who died in the crash has been identified as Anthony L. Mitchell, 26, Avery’s nephew, according to school officials.

Mitchell died from multiple traumatic injuries and his death was ruled an accident, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Man says he is innocent, wants to change plea in Butler County child rape case

Rodrigo Medina Credit: Butler County Jail Credit: Butler County Jail

A Cincinnati man scheduled to be sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to the rape of four children wants to withdraw his plea, according to court records.

Rodrigo Medina, 47, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury in December on seven counts of gross sexual imposition, seven counts of rape, four counts of sexual battery and four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. It was a superseding indictment to one issued in October for the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl.

Last month, Medina pleaded guilty to four counts of rape. The remainder of the charges were dismissed in exchange for the plea. He faced a maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 55 years. But now Medina says he is innocent and wants to withdraw his plea.

Butler County hopes new restaurant coupons help lagging vaccination numbers

Donna West with Medical Reserve Corps gives a vaccine to Brian Bost during the Butler County General Health District drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Butler County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. Nearly 75 workers and volunteers administered 1500 vaccines during the event. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Butler County health officials hope a financial incentive will encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine while helping them spend on the local economy.

As of Monday, more than 151,700 people have started the vaccination process in Butler County. Nearly 131,000 have completed the process. The number of people completing the vaccination process remains high, but the starting the vaccination process has decreased since peaking earlier in the spring.

From April 16 to May 15, more than 17,000 people started the vaccination process in Butler County. In the month prior, from March 17 to April 15, more than 60,800 started the process.

