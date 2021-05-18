journal-news logo
Police searching for armed suspects after Monday night shooting in Middletown

By Lauren Pack

Police are looking for suspects this morning in a shooting Monday night in Middletown.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Young Street about 10:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found a person with a gunshot wound to the chest. The person was transported to Atrium Medical Center.

Officers are are looking for multiple people armed with guns who fled the scene in a white vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department at 513-425-7700 or Detective Brook McDonald at 513-425-7745.

