Police searching for armed suspects after Monday night shooting in Middletown

Police are looking for suspects this morning in a shooting Monday night in Middletown.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of Young Street about 10:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found a person with a gunshot wound to the chest. The person was transported to Atrium Medical Center.
Officers are are looking for multiple people armed with guns who fled the scene in a white vehicle.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department at 513-425-7700 or Detective Brook McDonald at 513-425-7745.