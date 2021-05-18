journal-news logo
Fairfield Twp. police looking for armed robbery suspect

Fairfield Twp. police are looking for a man who robbed Tuesday morning a Tylersville Road Speedway. PROVIDED

By Michael D. Pitman, Staff Writer

Fairfield Twp. police are looking for a man who robbed this morning a Tylersville Road gas station.

At 4:45 a.m. today, the suspect, described as a Black male in his 20s, entered the Speedway at 3450 Tylersville Road. He approached the clerk at the counter, displayed a handgun and demanded money, according to police.

The suspect then fled through the front door with an undisclosed amount of cash. He left in a maroon-colored Chevrolet Corvette. A driver was waiting on him inside the vehicle.

Fairfield Twp. detectives are working with Monroe and Fairfield police departments due to the similarities of this robbery and robberies that occurred in those jurisdictions.

Anyone with information should contact Fairfield Twp. detectives at 513-785-1463, or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

