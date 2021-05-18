Fairfield Twp. police looking for armed robbery suspect

At 4:45 a.m. today, the suspect, described as a Black male in his 20s, entered the Speedway at 3450 Tylersville Road. He approached the clerk at the counter, displayed a handgun and demanded money, according to police.

The suspect then fled through the front door with an undisclosed amount of cash. He left in a maroon-colored Chevrolet Corvette. A driver was waiting on him inside the vehicle.