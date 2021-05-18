Man says he is innocent, wants to change plea in Butler County child rape case

Conliff said he has had extensive meetings with Medina throughout the pending case with the assistance of an interpreter, and he met with Medina’s family. Medina claims his rights were violated because he was not permitted to see evidence marked for view by “counsel only.”

Judge Dan Haughey set a new hearing date of May 25 for Medina to meet with a new, court-appointed attorney, but he was not permitted withdraw his guilty pleas. That request can be considered later when a new attorney is appointed.

According to records from County Area III Court, where the original rape charge was filed, Medina’s alleged crimes were caught on video and involved a 9-year-old girl.

The victim’s parents reported an in-home security camera showed Medina had inappropriate contact with their daughter, according to the court records. The victim also described to investigators sexual acts Medina performed on her.