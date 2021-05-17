Judge: Woman remains incompetent to stand trial in Hamilton baseball bat slaying

Camp was back in court May 3 for a re-evaluation, where based on an updated evaluation, Oster found Camp remains incompetent but restorable.

“There remains a substantial likelihood the defendant can be restored to competency allowed by law,”

Camp was returned to Summit Behavioral Health and is scheduled to be back in court Aug. 23 for an evaluation hearing after treatment.

McDonald, 73, was found on the ground bleeding from the head and unresponsive in the rear of 127 Ludlow St. during the morning hours. He was taken to an area hospital and died on Nov. 11.

In a 911 call, Camp identified herself to dispatchers and asked for help because she said a man named Don was threatening her.

“He just came up and was getting in my face, screaming his (expletive) at me and saying he is going to beat the (expletive) out of me and pointing,” Camp said.

Then sounds of a commotion and screaming break out on the call.

“Now he has got a baseball bat,” Camp told dispatchers. “He’s beating me with it.”

Camp said she was hit on the arm and requested an ambulance. Then walking or running is heard and heavy breathing is heard on the 911 call.

Officers arrived and found Camp holding a baseball bat, according to the report. When officers exited the cruiser, Camp said she “knocked him out.” She then told police McDonald was out back and again said, “I knocked him out.”