Bond set for woman charged with murder in alleged Hamilton baseball bat assault

McDonald, 73, with a listed address of the 1000 block of Hanover Street, was found on the ground bleeding from the head and unresponsive. He was taken to an area hospital and died on Nov. 11.

Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said the incident was a dispute. There is no listed address for Camp.

In a 911 call, Camp identified herself to dispatchers and asked for help because she said a man named Don was threatening her. Camp had difficulty telling dispatchers her exact location. She said she was near a church.

“He just came up and was getting in my face, screaming his (expletive) at me and saying he is going to beat the (expletive) out of me and pointing,” Camp said.

Then sounds of a commotion and screaming break out on the call.

“Now he has got a baseball bat,” Camp told dispatchers. “He’s beating me with it.”

Camp said she she was hit on the arm and requested an ambulance. Then walking or running is heard and heavy breathing is heard on the 911 call. Camp says she is on Ludlow street and sees police officers.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser declined to comment about the specifics of the case, including if self-defense is a factor, because it is ongoing.

“I am confident about the state of the evidence with respect to any defense,” Gmoser said.