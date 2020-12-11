Woman indicted for death of Hamilton man hit with baseball bat

McDonald, 73, with a listed address of the 1000 block of Hanover Street, was found on the ground bleeding from the head and unresponsive. He was taken to an area hospital and died on Nov. 11.

Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said the incident was a dispute. There is no listed address for Camp.

Camp has been held in the Butler County Jail since Oct. 31 in lieu of a $50,000 bond on a felonious assault charge. Her case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster, but an arraignment date had not yet been set Thursday on the new charge of murder.