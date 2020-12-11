Woman indicted for death of Hamilton man hit with baseball bat

A woman has been indicted by a Butler County grand jury for murder after allegedly hitting a man with a baseball bat in Hamilton.
Misty Camp, 26, is facing murder and felonious assault for the alleged attack of Donald McDonald on Oct. 31 that resulted in his death, according to Hamilton police and court records.
Hamilton officers were called to the rear of 127 Ludlow Street during the morning hours and found Camp holding a baseball bat, according to the report.
When officers exited the cruiser, Camp said she “knocked him out.”
She then told police McDonald was out back and again said, “I knocked him out.”
McDonald, 73, with a listed address of the 1000 block of Hanover Street, was found on the ground bleeding from the head and unresponsive. He was taken to an area hospital and died on Nov. 11.
Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said the incident was a dispute. There is no listed address for Camp.
Camp has been held in the Butler County Jail since Oct. 31 in lieu of a $50,000 bond on a felonious assault charge. Her case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster, but an arraignment date had not yet been set Thursday on the new charge of murder.