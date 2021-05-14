50 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.
A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.
BUTLER COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:
Stephen Charles Boyd, 834 Main St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition (direct).
Brian Eugene Lemmel, 1101 Heaton St., Hamilton; indicted on four counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle (direct), and one count of breaking and entering.
Robert Anthony Curtis, 16346 Brownsville Road, Vandalia, Mi.; indicted on one count each of possession of marijuana and trafficking in marijuana.
Aaron R. Conklin, 1730 Columbia Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jennifer A. Smith, 29 Fox Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timothy Patrick Oneal, 29 Fox Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Neal D. Payne, Jr., 9943 Greenbush Road, Camden; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Deana Nicole Mullins, 5931 Crestview Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.
Willie Lorenzo Conley, 1402 Dantzler Drive, Apt. E, Lincoln Hts.; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, and felonious assault (direct).
Joshua Strong, 2686 Bell Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin and failure to appear.
Kelley D. Barnes, 3074 Belden Circle, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in hashish (direct), possession of hashish (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).
Jerry Dewayne Abney, 149 E. 7th St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability and endangering children.
William Deon James, 380 Marsh Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and driving under OVI suspension.
Joshua A. Burkhart, 6023 Vereker Drive, Oxford; certified back to the lower court on one count of receiving stolen property.
Marc G. Hagen, 4864 Beaver Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle under the influence (direct), and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (direct).
Larry Minor, Jr., 1091 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, operating a vehicle under the influence, and failure to stop after an accident.
Joseph Smothers, 6077 Castlebrook Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Kadmon W. Roach, 2140 S. Briel Blvd., Apt. B, Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count of assault.
Hubert Whitehead, IV, 9 Hurm St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of robbery.
Kevin Walker, 341 S. 4th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.
Lark Marie Anspach, 1846 Old Oxford Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of burglary, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and possession of cocaine (direct).
Joshua Baker, 1103 Shuler Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated arson.
Cameron Jeva Dejuan Platt, 32 N. 5th St., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.
Ryan Douglas Proctor, Warren County Jail, 500 Justice Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and aggravated possession of drugs.
Robby Brewer, 1710 Morman Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension.
Tonya Dennis, 106 Legrange Alley, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).
Ronald James Bowman, 1703 Campbell Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).
James Burchfield, 5 Kirk Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).
WARREN COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:
Brian Mark McFall, 2240 Salvador St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kyle Ian Rodewald, 119 E. Maplewood Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.
Melyssa Macik, 48 Fitzooth Drive, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Erica Nicole Coplen, 35 Revis Drive, Apt. 1, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possession of drugs.
Brittany Thompson, 1389 Maple Ridge, Fairborn; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.
Jody Easton, 312 Stenson St., Grayson, Ky.; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of heroin, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Craig Robertson, 10078 Campbell Camp, Camp Dennison; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and theft.
Susan C. Phillips, 1358 Shaker Run Blvd., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, and assault.
Michael Anthony King Jr., 9105 Ohio 22/3, Sabina; indicted on one count each of theft, and criminal trespass.
Allen Bathel Cooper, 533 N. Spring Road, Wilmington; indicted on one count each of theft and criminal trespass.
Jordan Daniel Holt, 2400 Carmody Blvd., Apt. E, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary and felonious assault.
Madison Miller, 306 E. Fourth St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, tampering with evidence, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Adam Foster, 357 Hampshire Drive, Apt. E45, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Ricardo Letrae Johnson Jr., 8629 Willowview Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance.
Shannon R. Ballard, 1567 Collinsdale Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of burglary, and criminal damaging or endangering.
Tommy Eugene Abner, 250 S. Nelson Ave., Lot 79, Wilmington; indicted on one count of escape.
Raul Jonathan Andrew Stuart, 6930 Mount Vernon, Apt. 18, Middletown; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Justin M. Cherry, 6549 Dawn St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.
Jessica Marie Stevens, 411 E. Mulberry St., Apt. 1, Lebanon; indicted on one count of possession of drugs.
Brent A. Dickensheets, 451 Glenview Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.
Cody Ryan Campbell, 323 Park Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.
Xiaoyan Zhu, 6680 Charleston Park Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault.