50 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Stephen Charles Boyd, 834 Main St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition (direct).

Brian Eugene Lemmel, 1101 Heaton St., Hamilton; indicted on four counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle (direct), and one count of breaking and entering.

Robert Anthony Curtis, 16346 Brownsville Road, Vandalia, Mi.; indicted on one count each of possession of marijuana and trafficking in marijuana.

Aaron R. Conklin, 1730 Columbia Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jennifer A. Smith, 29 Fox Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timothy Patrick Oneal, 29 Fox Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Neal D. Payne, Jr., 9943 Greenbush Road, Camden; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Deana Nicole Mullins, 5931 Crestview Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Willie Lorenzo Conley, 1402 Dantzler Drive, Apt. E, Lincoln Hts.; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, and felonious assault (direct).

Joshua Strong, 2686 Bell Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin and failure to appear.

Kelley D. Barnes, 3074 Belden Circle, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in hashish (direct), possession of hashish (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Jerry Dewayne Abney, 149 E. 7th St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability and endangering children.

William Deon James, 380 Marsh Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and driving under OVI suspension.

Joshua A. Burkhart, 6023 Vereker Drive, Oxford; certified back to the lower court on one count of receiving stolen property.

Marc G. Hagen, 4864 Beaver Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle under the influence (direct), and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (direct).

Larry Minor, Jr., 1091 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, operating a vehicle under the influence, and failure to stop after an accident.

Joseph Smothers, 6077 Castlebrook Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kadmon W. Roach, 2140 S. Briel Blvd., Apt. B, Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count of assault.

Hubert Whitehead, IV, 9 Hurm St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of robbery.

Kevin Walker, 341 S. 4th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

Lark Marie Anspach, 1846 Old Oxford Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of burglary, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and possession of cocaine (direct).

Joshua Baker, 1103 Shuler Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated arson.

Cameron Jeva Dejuan Platt, 32 N. 5th St., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Ryan Douglas Proctor, Warren County Jail, 500 Justice Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Robby Brewer, 1710 Morman Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension.

Tonya Dennis, 106 Legrange Alley, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Ronald James Bowman, 1703 Campbell Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

James Burchfield, 5 Kirk Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Brian Mark McFall, 2240 Salvador St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyle Ian Rodewald, 119 E. Maplewood Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Melyssa Macik, 48 Fitzooth Drive, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Erica Nicole Coplen, 35 Revis Drive, Apt. 1, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possession of drugs.

Brittany Thompson, 1389 Maple Ridge, Fairborn; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jody Easton, 312 Stenson St., Grayson, Ky.; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of heroin, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Craig Robertson, 10078 Campbell Camp, Camp Dennison; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and theft.

Susan C. Phillips, 1358 Shaker Run Blvd., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, and assault.

Michael Anthony King Jr., 9105 Ohio 22/3, Sabina; indicted on one count each of theft, and criminal trespass.

Allen Bathel Cooper, 533 N. Spring Road, Wilmington; indicted on one count each of theft and criminal trespass.

Jordan Daniel Holt, 2400 Carmody Blvd., Apt. E, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary and felonious assault.

Madison Miller, 306 E. Fourth St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, tampering with evidence, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Adam Foster, 357 Hampshire Drive, Apt. E45, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Ricardo Letrae Johnson Jr., 8629 Willowview Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance.

Shannon R. Ballard, 1567 Collinsdale Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of burglary, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Tommy Eugene Abner, 250 S. Nelson Ave., Lot 79, Wilmington; indicted on one count of escape.

Raul Jonathan Andrew Stuart, 6930 Mount Vernon, Apt. 18, Middletown; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Justin M. Cherry, 6549 Dawn St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jessica Marie Stevens, 411 E. Mulberry St., Apt. 1, Lebanon; indicted on one count of possession of drugs.

Brent A. Dickensheets, 451 Glenview Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Cody Ryan Campbell, 323 Park Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Xiaoyan Zhu, 6680 Charleston Park Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault.