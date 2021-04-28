2 indicted for shooting at Middletown bar last month

Police arrested Davion Gates, 22, and Jermaine Trammel Jr., 23, both of Middletown, last month for their involvement in the incident at the Middtown Lounge on Clark Street. They were charged with felonious assault and discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises.

On Wednesday, Gates was indicted on two counts of felonious assault and discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises. Trammell was indicted for felonious assault, violating a protection order and discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises.