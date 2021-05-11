Sheriff: Man shot by Butler County deputy trying to ‘commit suicide by cop’

Jones said it’s believed Hoskins purchased his weapon a few days prior, “and it appears his intention was to have police officers shoot him.” When asked if Hoskins told investigators he intended to be shot by law enforcement, Jones said, “Yes.”

Phillips, who is now a detective, shot and killed a suspect on Jan. 10 after a several-hour standoff at the Lakota Pointe Townhomes following a response to a domestic report on Jan. 10. An investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office said Junius Thomas raised a weapon in a doorway, and the deputy fired.

A Butler County grand jury reviewed evidence in the incident and declined to issue an indictment.

Hoskins was interviewed Monday by investigators, and the sheriff’s office said he confessed to possession of child pornography and sending and receiving pornographic images and videos of children.

Jones said Hoskins was arraigned this morning, and his bond was set at $200,000. He is charged with three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and one count of felonious assault, according to jail records.

The sheriff didn’t say how the investigation into Hoskins started, but said, “We’ve been watching his transmissions, and it’s been reported to us by others.”

The existing state charges against Hoskins may increase, Jones said, and he could face federal charges.

“It’s pretty graphic stuff,” Jones said of the materials found.

He said the investigation is ongoing and he wasn’t aware if the pornographic images included local children.

Investigators were removing a number of electronic devices, including computers and phones, from the home owned by Hoskins’ parents, and the investigation could lead to additional arrests, Jones said.

Jones didn’t say how much time Hoskins could face, but said, “He’s looking at lots and lots of time. Maybe enough time where his parole officer isn’t even born yet.”

Phillips, who was hired in August 2012, is on paid administrative leave. Jones called him a “great guy, great officer.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation into the shooting.

On Monday, Jones said because Phillips was the officer who fatally shot Junius Thomas, who raised a weapon in a doorway at the Lakota Pointe Townhomes, “it’s best for the agency and him that we bring in an outside agency (to investigate) this time.”

According to radio traffic obtained by the Journal-News, before serving the warrant, the home was under surveillance for nearly an hour, according to radio traffic. A male was sitting on the front porch and went back inside, according to radio traffic.

The warrant was being served by the county sheriff’s detectives and Homeland Security. According to the radio traffic, the residence was being staked out by a deputy as a team rallied at an area hardware store. Surveillance indicated the man had a weapon.

Authorities went to the Jennifer Drive home at 12:27 p.m., according to radio traffic. Shots were fired at 12:32 p.m.

Deputies reported the suspect had been shot in the chest. They began administering first aid, and an ambulance was requested. One deputy asked dispatch to “get that medic to step it up quickly,” according to the radio traffic.

The BCI’s investigation, which could last up to six weeks, Jones said.