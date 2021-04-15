Man faces life sentence after guilty plea to sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl, three others in Butler County

Rodrigo Medina, 47, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury in December on seven counts of gross sexual imposition, seven counts of rape, four counts of sexual battery and four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. It was a superseding indictment to one issued in October for the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl.

The crimes occurred between January 2008 and Oct. 1, 2020, according to the superseding indictment. Prosecutors say there were four victims who were minors at the time of the assaults. Medina has been held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond since October.