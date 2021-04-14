UPDATE: Journal-News readers help Butler County coroner find family of Hamilton man

The family of a man found dead in Hamilton earlier this month has been found thanks to Journal-News readers, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
On Monday the coroner’s office asked for help in finding the family of Brook Timothy Holder, a 54-year-old man who was found dead by a friend in his residence in the 2500 block of Benninghofen Drive on April 4. Martin Schneider, coroner’s office administrator, said his cause and manner of death are listed as “pending further investigation.”
Holder’s family has been found after several emails with tips from readers were received, Schneider said.
“That effort once again paid off as we were connected with his family locally and more immediate family that lives out of state. We are extremely grateful to the readers of the Journal-News for their help in finding Mr. Holder’s family,” Schneider said.