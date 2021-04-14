UPDATE: Journal-News readers help Butler County coroner find family of Hamilton man

On Monday the coroner’s office asked for help in finding the family of Brook Timothy Holder, a 54-year-old man who was found dead by a friend in his residence in the 2500 block of Benninghofen Drive on April 4. Martin Schneider, coroner’s office administrator, said his cause and manner of death are listed as “pending further investigation.”

Holder’s family has been found after several emails with tips from readers were received, Schneider said.