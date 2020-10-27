Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The district, which began the school year with all-remote learning, planned to phase in its return with students in classrooms on some days and home some days from Oct. 19-Nov. 6 and then a full return on Nov. 9.

That full return to classes in school five days per week has been delayed until at least January, when the school board will consider the issue again.

Police warn of scammers claiming to be government employees in Butler County

Oxford police have received multiple reports that scammers have contacted residents claiming to be government employees.

Some scammers are telling their targets that they must use digital currency payments to secure their Social Security benefits and are using an Oxford police phone number as confirmation. At least one scam has been successful in getting payment, police said.

In another instance, a caller claimed to be from the U.S. Marshals service and requested access to the target’s bank account information, but the target hung up, police said.

Madison school board member on resigning: ‘The negativity that swirls around a public office’ caused departure

Former Madison Board of Education member Pete Robinson was recently appointed to fill the board seat of Chad Norvell, who resigned earlier this month. (File Photo\ Journal-News)

Officials on the governing board of Madison Schools recently appointed a former school board member to fill a seat left vacant by a resignation.

Chad Norvell resigned from the Madison Board of Education earlier this month, and last week the school board appointed Pete Robinson, who has previously served on the board, to fill his position.

In his resignation letter, Norvell said his decision to leave was best for his family but he also decried what he described as “the negativity that swirls around a public office in this township has made me reconsider my position.”

Another extension for Lebanon factory to microbrewery plan

A sign for Alexander Recruiting hangs from a security fence around a former shoe factory the family has proposed for a $12 million redevelopment. Credit: Lawrence Budd Credit: Lawrence Budd

By the narrowest of margins, the Lebanon Planning Commission granted another reprieve to a local businessman’s plan to transform an old shoe factory into a $12 million microbrewery complex.

Mayor Amy Brewer was part of the opposition as the commission voted 3-2 to give the company headed by Keith Alexander until April to complete renovations tied to code violations, including the replacement of about 350 windows - installation of which he said would cost $500,000.

“This has been going on for many years now,” Brewer said, expressing doubt an extension would result in resolution during the Oct. 20 meeting. “This has been an eyesore.”

Can you help? Suspects sought in rash of Middletown thefts

Do you recognize this vehicle driven by suspects in rash of catalytic converter thefts on Terry Drive? MIDDLETOWN DIVISION OF POLICE

Middletown police are asking for help in catching suspects who hit vehicles on Terry Drive cutting off catalytic converters.

“Take a look at these photos, do you know someone that drives this car? Yes we know the photos aren’t great, but you might know someone driving a car that looks like this. It’s possibly an older white mustang convertible,” police posted to social media.

According to police, the suspects appear to be two white males.

Photos: New business opens in historic downtown Middletown building

Susie Hatton and Kara Goheen have opened Charlie + Will Provisions at 68 S. Main Street in Middletown. The shop has a variety of gift items, home decor and more. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Susie Hatton and Kara Goheen have opened Charlie + Will Provisions at 68 S. Main Street in Middletown. The shop has a variety of gift items, home decor and more.

