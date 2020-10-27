Can you help? Suspects sought in rash of Middletown thefts

Middletown police are asking for help in catching suspects who hit vehicles of Terry Drive cutting off catalytic converters.
“Take a look at these photos, do you know someone that drives this car? Yes we know the photos aren’t great, but you might know someone driving a car that looks like this. It’s possibly an older white mustang convertible,” police posted to social media.
According to police, the suspects appear to be two white males.
The suspects took seven catalytic converters from vehicles parked in storage businesses on Oct 18.
The converters are expensive to replace and have a high price tag to scrap, according to Major Scott Reeve. But, detectives do not believe they are being scrapped locally.
Detective Brook McDonald said catalytic converter thefts have increased as much as 10 times this year, and it is happening in cities throughout the county.
If you think you might know who this is, send a private message to the Middletown Division of Police Facebook page or contact McDonald at 513-425-7745.