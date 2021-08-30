Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The 47-year-old Beavercreek resident has leased the space formerly occupied by pizza restaurants and he plans to open Hector’s Taco Shop by the middle of September. The restaurant will open at 1126 Central Ave. in Middletown, where Blast Pizza and later Don’s Pizza operated until it closed in May due to an employee shortage.

Gonzalez owns and operates Hector’s Taco Shop near Wright State University in Fairborn. After talking to his friend Ron Decker, a Middletown architect, and Scott Lewis, whose family owns several downtown buildings, Gonzalez was convinced to open his second location.

Butler County judge orders hospital to treat COVID patient with Ivermectin

Caption V&V Tack and Feed posted a warning and a requirement to buy ivermectin out of fear that customers were buying it for human consumption. ROSS DIMATTEI / CONTRIBUTED

A Fairfield Twp. woman who took UC Health West Chester Hospital to court, arguing her husband was “on death’s doorstep,” won an order compelling the hospital to give her husband the controversial drug Ivermectin.

Julie Smith, whose 51-year-old husband, Jeffrey Smith, was in the intensive care unit breathing only with aid of a ventilator, won the ruling last week from Butler County Common Pleas Judge J. Gregory Howard on Aug. 23.

Three days later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an official health advisory, cautioning, “Ivermectin is not authorized or approved by FDA for prevention or treatment of COVID-19,” and stating that the National Institutes of Health have found insufficient data to recommend it for use against the disease.

West Side coach: ‘Words can’t describe how proud I am’

Caption Hamilton, Ohio's Kaleb Harden, left, Maddox Jones, Cooper Oden (24) and Cooper Clay (6) celebrate with their coaches Ken Coomer, left, Chris Craft and Danny Adams after their 5-2 against Sioux Falls, S.D. during a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar) Credit: Tom E. Puskar Credit: Tom E. Puskar

The Little League World Series will expand from 16 teams to 20 in 2022 as it celebrates its 75th anniversary.

The names change every year in Little League as players move on to the next age bracket, but no one would be surprised to see West Side Little League return to Williamsport, Pa., a year from now — not after they delivered the best performance by an Ohio team in the tournament’s history with a runner-up finish in 2021.

“Words can’t describe how proud I am,” coach Ken Coomer wrote in a text message Sunday evening. “They worked hard and fought to the end.”

Butler County officials ready to assist with Hurricane Ida impact

Caption Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says the images of rioters breaking into the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday was "insane" and also disturbing because their unlawful actions were preventable. Jones says Capitol Police and Washington D.C. law enforcement should have been prepared for the possibility of riots. (File Photo\Journal-News)

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones already has a swift water rescue team on the road and the county Emergency Management Agency is gearing up for possible deployment. to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The sheriff’s Emergency Response Services Team (ERS) was called up to assist first responders in Baton Rouge, LA yesterday and deployed this morning to assist with swift water rescue.

Butler County EMA Director Matt Haverkos said on Sunday they were preparing to respond to a request for fire engines but another state answered that call. He is now preparing to respond if emergency management help is needed.

Plea change expected for Butler County man charged with 101 counts of child porn

Caption Trevor Fraley appeared for arraignment Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 in Judge Michael Oster s courtroom in Butler County Common Pleas Court in Hamilton. Fraley has been indicted on 101 counts of child pornography. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Two years after his indictment, a Madison Twp. man is expected to change his not guilty plea in October to some of the 101 counts of child pornography he is facing.

Trevor Fraley, 26, of Dickey Road, was scheduled to go to trial Tuesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court, but that trial was canceled and a plea and sentencing hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12, according to court records.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said he expects Fraley to enter guilty pleas to “a number” of the charges in the indictment.

Anticipated HUB on Main to open soon: What to expect

Caption Workers are putting together the outdoor seating area for HUB on Main, which is scheduled to open Labor Day weekend. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

With marked progress in recent weeks, the HUB on Main bar and family-friendly indoor/outdoor eating place is hoping to open soon.

It’s technically not a restaurant because dining options will be provided by food trucks that will rotate in a “food-truck court” at the back of the property.“We know that during the pandemic, many people were forced to or chose to stay at home more,” said Kathman.

In recent weeks, artificial turf has been laid down in the beer-garden style outdoor area, which will be covered and enclosed during the winter. The HUB in its name stands for “Hamilton’s Urban Backyard.”

