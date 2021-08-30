Anticipated HUB on Main to open this weekend in Hamilton: What to expect

Caption Here is a sign on the HUB on Main building. The family-friendly bar and eatery is to open Labor Day weekend. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

HUB will be a family-friendly place where friends and teams can gather, play outdoor games such as cornhole and have fun around fire pits.

A number of bars have recently opened or been announced in the city. They include Pour House, which announced plans to open in January at The Marcum downtown; Billy Yanks; and Pinball Garage. Another microbrewery, Amp House Brewing, plans to open on Maple Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Also planned is an indoor/outdoor bar/restaurant/reception-hall facility called Hamilton Landing, which is to be on Pyramid Hill Boulevard, in the former Knights of Columbus hall.

The Pour House is a new concept for a drinking place. It will not have waitstaff. Instead, customers will pour their own beers, wines and seltzers from at least 40 taps — beers to be determined — and can avoid the “awkwardness of tipping,” one of the owners said.