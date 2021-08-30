journal-news logo
Anticipated HUB on Main to open this weekend in Hamilton: What to expect

Workers are putting together the outdoor seating area for HUB on Main, which is scheduled to open Labor Day weekend. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By Mike Rutledge
5 hours ago
Family entertainment spot to feature rotating food trucks.

With marked progress in recent weeks, the HUB on Main bar and family-friendly indoor/outdoor eating place is scheduled to open Labor Day weekend.

It’s technically not a restaurant because dining options will be provided by food trucks that will rotate in a “food-truck court” at the back of the property.

In recent weeks, artificial turf has been laid down in the beer-garden style outdoor area, which will be covered and enclosed during the winter. The HUB in its name stands for “Hamilton’s Urban Backyard.”

ExploreNew Hamilton building owners plan beach-themed tiki bar, entertainment center on Great Miami River

Two weeks ago, another highly anticipated bar and gourmet burger restaurant, Billy Yanks, opened, also along Hamilton’s burgeoning Main Street business corridor.

The owners are Dave and Emily Ernst, and Jeff and Gina Bucalo, and they were motivated to create the bar in what was a run-down building by the opening later this year of the immense indoor sports complex called Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, in the former Champion Paper facility on North B Street.

Here is a sign on the HUB on Main building. The family-friendly bar and eatery is to open Labor Day weekend. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
HUB will be a family-friendly place where friends and teams can gather, play outdoor games such as cornhole and have fun around fire pits.

A number of bars have recently opened or been announced in the city. They include Pour House, which announced plans to open in January at The Marcum downtown; Billy Yanks; and Pinball Garage. Another microbrewery, Amp House Brewing, plans to open on Maple Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Also planned is an indoor/outdoor bar/restaurant/reception-hall facility called Hamilton Landing, which is to be on Pyramid Hill Boulevard, in the former Knights of Columbus hall.

ExploreNew microbrewery planned for Hamilton at former electric substation near downtown

The Pour House is a new concept for a drinking place. It will not have waitstaff. Instead, customers will pour their own beers, wines and seltzers from at least 40 taps — beers to be determined — and can avoid the “awkwardness of tipping,” one of the owners said.

ExplorePour House signs on as final retail tenant at The Marcum

