Butler County judge orders doctors to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
By Zach McAuliffe, WCPO
39 minutes ago

A Butler County Common Pleas judge is ordering doctors at West Chester Hospital to treat a COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, a drug commonly used as a livestock dewormer.

Judge Gregory Howard wrote that doctors treating 51-year-old Jeffery Smith “shall immediately administer Ivermectin” to Smith, according to court documents. Smith will receive 30mg of the drug for three weeks.

Ivermectin has grown in popularity as a treatment for COVID-19 despite the Food and Drug Administration warning against taking the drug.

“Taking large doses of this drug is dangerous and can cause serious harm,” the FDA wrote.

The FDA has approved the drug to be used in patients with intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis, two conditions caused by parasitic worms, as well as head lice. However, the administration has not approved the drug as a treatment for COVID-19, a viral disease.

“Animal drugs are often highly concentrated because they are used for large animals like horses and cows, which can weigh a lot more than we do—a ton or more,” the FDA wrote. “Such high doses can be highly toxic in humans.”

