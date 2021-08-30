Butler County sheriff’s emergency team deployed to assist with Hurricane Ida impact

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is reporting he has a team of emergency responders headed to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
The Emergency Response Services Team (ERS) was called up to assist first responders in Baton Rouge, LA yesterday and deployed this morning to assist with swift water rescue.
They are sending 20 deputies including a critical incident manager and a complement of vehicles including four boats and command trailer and will be deployed for 16 days. The federal government is funding the operation.
“Our training and service to the community reaches far beyond the borders of Butler County,” Jones said. “If we are called up to assist other agencies in a time of crisis, we will answer that call without hesitation.”
Butler County Emergency Management Agency Director Matt Haverkos told the Journal-News they are waiting to hear if they will be deployed as well.