journal-news logo
X

Butler County sheriff’s emergency team deployed to assist with Hurricane Ida impact

Butler County sheriff wants to take over EMA
Caption
Butler County sheriff wants to take over EMA

News
By , Staff Writer
42 minutes ago

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is reporting he has a team of emergency responders headed to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The Emergency Response Services Team (ERS) was called up to assist first responders in Baton Rouge, LA yesterday and deployed this morning to assist with swift water rescue.

They are sending 20 deputies including a critical incident manager and a complement of vehicles including four boats and command trailer and will be deployed for 16 days. The federal government is funding the operation.

ExploreButler County EMA seeking funding for stockpiling emergency supplies

“Our training and service to the community reaches far beyond the borders of Butler County,” Jones said. “If we are called up to assist other agencies in a time of crisis, we will answer that call without hesitation.”

Butler County Emergency Management Agency Director Matt Haverkos told the Journal-News they are waiting to hear if they will be deployed as well.

In Other News
1
Butler County judge orders doctors to treat COVID-19 patient with...
2
2020 Census: How much did population change in 22 Butler County...
3
Anticipated HUB on Main to open this weekend in Hamilton: What to...
4
New taco shop coming to former pizza restaurants location in Middletown
5
10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including the Ohio...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top