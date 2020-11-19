Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The county commissioners could not hold their regular Monday meeting this week because all are ill. Commissioner T.C. Rogers told the Journal-News he developed flu-like symptoms Friday night but doesn’t have a fever or cough. He was tested for COVID on Saturday and received the results back Tuesday.

The 72-year-old said while all three of them have the virus, they can still sign necessary documents and plan to hold their next meeting virtually. Rogers’ quarantine will lift Monday evening.

Middletown hoping to revitalize Towne Mall Galleria

Workers from United Maier Signs Inc. work to install a new sign at the Towne Mall Galleria on Ohio 122 in Middletown March, 1, 2016. New businesses Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant and Aspen Dental office will be built on outparcels of the mall, which is in the midst of a revitalization effort by the mall’s new owner. STAFF PHOTO

Middletown is looking to help the California investment group that owns the Towne Mall Galleria in developing a new master plan for the 43-year-old facility at the city’s front door off Interstate 75.

Last week, Middletown City Council approved an emergency ordinance to develop a plan and to partner with mall owner George Ragheb and the Warren County Port Authority to better utilize the 31-acre site.

City Manager Jim Palenick recommended council approve hiring Milwaukee, Wis.-based RINKA Architecture to provide a detailed, two-phase master redevelopment planning process for the redevelopment of the mall as a mixed-use town center.

Businesses thankful governor didn’t order shutdown

Berd's Grill & Bar is open at 500 Wessel Drive in Fairfield. The restaurant has a full bar, lots of TVs and a variety of food choices including burgers and fries, wings, loaded nachos, pizza and more. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

While Butler County businesses are thankful Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine didn’t shut them down as some predicted, law enforcement officials said they don’t have the manpower to enforce the curfew.

On Tuesday, DeWine announced a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew starting tonight and lasting three weeks in hopes of curtailing the escalating numbers of Ohioans testing positive for novel coronavirus. He said the curfew will apply to the general population, including retailers, with some exemptions including grocery stores, carry-out restaurants and pharmacies.

Dan Bates, president/CEO of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, said his 600 members were “very nervous” that DeWine was going to close businesses as he did earlier this year. Bates said he wasn’t in favor of a curfew, but at least it wasn’t as drastic as a shutdown.

Man facing murder charge in fatal Madison Twp. fire

Emergency crews were called to the Catalina Trailer Park, 6501 Germantown Road, for a structure fire about 8:06 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. One make was killed in the fire. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

A Madison Twp. man is facing a murder charge for allegedly starting a fatal arson fire in September.

James D. Johnson, 56, of Catalina Manufactured Home Community, was booked into the Middletown City Jail on an aggravated arson charge a few days after the Sept. 21 fire at the Germantown Road residence.

On Wednesday, a Butler County grand jury returned indictments of murder and two counts of aggravated arson against Johnson. Steven C. Strain, 59, was killed in the fire.

Franklin program to help small businesses struggling from COVID-19

Franklin City Council has approved its nearly $27.2 million temporary appropriations budget for 2018, which includes nearly $10.3 million for general fund expenses. STAFF FILE PHOTO

Two weeks ago, Franklin City Council approved a resolution to use $100,000 in CARES Act funds to create an opportunity grant program to assist small businesses struggling as a result of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

At Monday’s council meeting, Mayor Brent Centers noted there are already 25 applications for the grants with a maximum of $2,500 per business. There aremore than two more weeks left in the application period. The deadline is Dec. 4.

“It’s fantastic, said Karisa Steed, assistant to the city manager. “They’re (applications) are coming left and right.”

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Miami Valley Gaming changes daily hours due to statewide curfew

Miami Valley Gaming in Warren County’s Turtlecreek Twp. Photo: Miami Valley Gaming Facebook page

Miami Valley Gaming and Racing announced that starting today it will change its operating hours in accordance with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s curfew directive that takes effect at 10 p.m.

Miami Valley Gaming’s new operating hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily starting when the 21-day statewide curfew takes effect today.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our guests and employees,” said Domenic Mancini, president and general manager of Miami Valley Gaming.

