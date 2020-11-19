Businesses thankful governor didn’t order shutdown

When Jim Manley, marketing manager for Fricker’s, which has 24 locations, including Middletown, West Chester Twp. and Mason, was asked if DeWine’s curfew mandate will impact the restaurant/bar business, he said: “Absolutely.”

Restaurants were limited to carryout and delivery service from March 15 to May 21, when indoor dining reopened with capacity restrictions. Then on July 31, DeWine established the last call for alcohol in restaurants and bars at 10 p.m.

Since then Fricker’s has lots hundreds of thousands of dollars, Manley said.

If DeWine extends the curfew beyond three weeks, or worse, orders another shutdown, Manley said that will be the death of many restaurants.

“You will see the survival of the fittest," he said.

Under the curfew, Manley said, last call at Fricker’s will be announced at 9:30 p.m. and the restaurants will be empty of customers by 10 p.m. He said Fricker’s will remain open for carry-out and delivery until 11 p.m. on weekends.

Bob MacKendrick, co-owner and general manager of Berd’s Grill & Bar in Fairfield, said he was “extremely happy” the governor allowed businesses to remain open. He thought the governor had indicated another shutdown was inevitable.

Last call will be 30 minutes earlier and that will cost Berd’s “some sales,” he said.

DeWine said those who break the curfew could face a second-degree misdemeanor charge that carries a $750 fine and 90 days in jail.

Two Butler County law enforcement officials said they don’t have the manpower to enforce DeWine’s curfew.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and Middletown Division of Police Chief David Birk said they don’t expect their deputies and officers to enforce the curfew.

Jones urged residents not to call the sheriff’s office if they know of someone breaking the curfew.

“We can’t respond and we are not enforcing it,” said Jones, who earlier said his deputies would not enforce the governor’s mask mandate.

Jones called the curfew “ridiculous” and he expects it to lead to a confrontation between police and upset residents somewhere in Ohio.

Birk said his officers will not be “actively looking for curfew violations” because there are more serious crimes in the city. He said it would be impossible for his officers to ticket those who are driving after 10 p.m. because people are still leaving or going to work.