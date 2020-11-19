Man facing murder charge in fatal Madison Twp. fire

At the scene, Johnson told deputies he was smoking a cigar and laid it down on a roll of toilet paper, causing a fire.

Johnson made a statement that he would burn down the trailer if he was forced to move out, according to Detective Mike Steele.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office listed Strain’s cause of death as smoke inhalation and the manner of death as an accident.

After Johnson’s arrest in September, Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said additional charges connected to Strain’s death could be considered at grand jury.

“When we get to the grand jury, I have evidence of an additional crime, that will be presented to the grand jury,” Gmoser said. “An accident to a coroner is something different than from a prosecutor with respect to criminality.”

Madison Twp. Fire Chief Kent Hall said firefighters had put out a blaze at the same trailer on Aug. 12. During that fire, three trailer park employees pulled Johnson from inside the rear door and remove him from the trailer. He is the original owner of the trailer, according to fire officials.