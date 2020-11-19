Miami Valley Gaming changes daily hours due to statewide curfew

“We will continue to all safety standards aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Mancini said. “Like all the affected businesses, we are still accessing what impact this will have on the business, the employees and guests but the focus right now is on slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

DeWine said those who break the curfew could face a second-degree misdemeanor charge that carries a $750 fine and 90 days in jail.

“We can’t respond and we are not enforcing it,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, who earlier said his deputies would not enforce the governor’s mask mandate.

Middletown Division of Police Chief David Birk said his officers will not be “actively looking for curfew violations” because there are more serious crimes in the city.