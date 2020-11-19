Miami Valley Gaming changes daily hours due to statewide curfew

WARREN COUNTY — Miami Valley Gaming and Racing announced that starting today it will change its operating hours in accordance with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s curfew directive that takes effect at 10 p.m.
Miami Valley Gaming’s new operating hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily starting when the 21-day statewide curfew takes effect today.
“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our guests and employees,” said Domenic Mancini, president and general manager of Miami Valley Gaming.
Ohioans are advised to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to the curfew DeWine announced earlier this week. There are exemptions to the curfew, including people going to and from working, seeking medical care or getting groceries or takeout. Some law enforcement officials say they will not enforce the curfew due to low manpower.
Mancini said the racino has worked with DeWine’s office and the Ohio Lottery Commission to implement appropriate safety precautions, including the new curfew and the mask mandate.
“We will continue to all safety standards aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Mancini said. “Like all the affected businesses, we are still accessing what impact this will have on the business, the employees and guests but the focus right now is on slowing the spread of COVID-19.”
DeWine said those who break the curfew could face a second-degree misdemeanor charge that carries a $750 fine and 90 days in jail.
“We can’t respond and we are not enforcing it,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, who earlier said his deputies would not enforce the governor’s mask mandate.
Middletown Division of Police Chief David Birk said his officers will not be “actively looking for curfew violations” because there are more serious crimes in the city.