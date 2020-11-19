Franklin program to help small businesses struggling from COVID-19

Two weeks ago, Franklin City Council approved a resolution to use $100,000 in CARES Act funds to create an opportunity grant program to assist small businesses struggling as a result of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
At Monday’s council meeting, Mayor Brent Centers noted there are already 25 applications for the grants with a maximum of $2,500 per business. There aremore than two more weeks left in the application period. The deadline is Dec. 4.
"It’s fantastic, said Karisa Steed, assistant to the city manager. “They’re (applications) are coming left and right.”
The program was developed so the city could provide economic support to its small businesses help absorb costs that are business operational expenses that are eligible to be claimed on state or federal tax returns. Businesses that may have received an SBA, PPP funding or private grant funding are also eligible to apply.
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the council:
- approved a resolution to apply for a $300,000 land and water conservation grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to complete various improvements at Community Park. The city’s share would be $150,000 for the reimbursable grant. Improvements would include replacing outdated playground equipment, replacing fencing around the boys baseball and girls softball fields, installing a walking path along the eastern edge of the park and installing a nine-hole disc golf course.
- approved a resolution for a $15,000 grant for the Forever Franklin organization to fund an application to designate the downtown business district as a National Register Historic District. The proposed historic district boundary would be from First to Seventh streets, including both bridges, and from the Great Miami River to the rear property lines of Riley Boulevard. If Forever Franklin should obtain grant funding, they will reimburse the $15,000 will be reimbursed to the city.
- approved the purchase of a new 2021 ambulance unit from 911 Fleet and Fire Equipment of Florence, Ky. The cost of the new unit s $178,859 financed over three years. Fire Chief Jonathan Westendorf said the purchase was budgeted for 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new ambulance is expected to be delivered in late April 2021. He said the city works to replace its ambulance units on a three-year cycle.