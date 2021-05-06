Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Karen Ann Riegert, 62, who admitted to striking and killing a pedestrian in January on Millville Avenue, was sentenced Tuesday afternoon by Judge Dan Haughey in Butler County Common Pleas Court. She faced a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Hamilton police said Miranda Perry, 28, was walking in the 1300 block of Millville about 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 20 and was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. Perry, a mother of a 5-year-old daughter, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Many unique gift options available for Mother’s Day in Butler County

The Spicy Olive, specializing in fresh and flavored olive oils from throughout the world and in aged balsamic vinegars from Italy, is gearing up to relocate its Austin Landing shop to The Shops of Oakwood on Far Hills Avenue. Credit: FILE Credit: FILE

Whether you choose chocolates, flowers, a meal, or another specialty gift item, shoppers will find that there are plenty of options throughout Butler County that will make mom feel celebrated for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

“There are all kinds of different places that provide a wide array of different gift options for Mother’s Day, specifically with locally-owned businesses,” said Tracy Kocher, vice president of marketing and communications for Butler County Visitors Bureau.

She said, “Mother’s Day is a great time to think through a thoughtful gift for mom. Being a mom myself, I always love those thoughtful gifts, but also when you shop local, that’s supporting a small business owner and a family, and a community, here in Butler County, and that’s always a great thing to do.”

Bakery, sports company moving into Hamilton’s former Ohio Casualty complex

The Third + Dayton complex, part of which is shown here, used to be occupied by the Ohio Casualty insurance company, but now is finding new life with dozens of apartments and two companies moving in. This photo was taken from the top level of Hamilton's McDulin parking garage. MIKE RUTLEDGE/STAFF

Two companies are moving into former Ohio Casualty buildings in Hamilton’s downtown, and 28 new apartments also are filling at the complex — to the extent that owners are considering adding another floor of apartments there.

Moving in this month to the complex now known as Third + Dayton is a West Chester company called HDLNS, representing the name Headline Sports with the vowels removed, and its 12 employees.

“We drive fan and community engagement through custom apparel, equipment and facilities, branding and licensing, as well as digital communications,” including marketing and creation of marketing content, said Ben Cosgrove of HDLNS.

7 recent restaurant moves and dining updates in Butler County

This is a rendering of what Hamilton's Panda Express restaurant will look like. PROVIDED

Here’s a look at seven Butler County stories to catch up on restaurant news:

Panda Express plans to open one of its fast-casual restaurants on the site of the former Steak ‘n Shake restaurant at 1485 Main St. in Hamilton.

“I think it’s great,” Council Member Michael Ryan said of the fact Panda Express and others have plans to open, along with several that recently have. “It’s a sign that Hamilton is continuing redevelopment in all areas, and the businesses have faith in our city, and they see the progress that we’re making. And they want to be a part of all the great things that are happening in town.”

The first Panda Express opened in 1983, in Glendale, Calif., and the company’s “fast-casual” Chinese restaurants now extend from coast to coast and internationally.

3 men charged in Fairfield Twp. drive-by shooting out on bond, to re-appear in court

Darnell "King" Mooney, 20

The three men involved in a March drive-by shooting at a Fairfield Twp. townhome will be prosecuted separately, with the first to appear in court next week.

Vernon Mitchell, 39, Darnell Mooney 20, and Dequan Hodges, 19, were arrested in March on felony charges related to shots fired into a home in the 7700 block of Wildbranch Road. Mitchell and Hodges were taken into custody the day of the shooting. Mooney turned himself into police five days later.

All three are out on bond.

Did you know: A Butler County native was the first to measure earthquakes and developed the Richter Scale

Internationally famous earthquake expert Charles Richter spent his youth in the tiny community of Overpeck near Butler County's city of Trenton. The inventor of the "Richter Scale" of measuring the power of earthquakes, Richter is honored each April - his birthday month - and local teachers use his work for classroom instruction. Pictured here are Edgewood School students in 2013 at an historical marker near the high school honoring him.

Native Butler County inventor Charles Richter - a globally famous scientist for being the first to measure the magnitude of earthquakes – is remembered each spring for his groundbreaking work.

His pioneering experiments in quantifying the power of earthquakes, via the Richter Scale, are still being studied by area students throughout the school year but especially around his birthday in late April.

The recent annual anniversary of seismologist and physicist Charles Richter’s birth - on April 26, 1900 in Overpeck - is a good time to remind current residents in his native county of his famous contributions, said Anne Jantzen, co-founder of Butler County’s Friends of Charles Richter Society.

