3 men charged in Fairfield Twp. drive-by shooting out on bond, to re-appear in court

Mooney, indicted on discharging a firearm into a habitation, a second-degree felony, will be back in court May 11 for a plea or trial setting. While there’s no indication if Mooney will enter a plea or choose to have his case decided by a trial, his attorney had filed last week a request for a bill of particulars and discovery, according to court records. Both motions are requests to seek additional information about the case.

Vernon K. Mitchell, 39

Mitchell is set to be in court at 8:30 a.m. on June 1. He was indicted on improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and having weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor. His attorney also filed motions for a bill of particulars and discovery, according to court records.

Dequan Hodges Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

The third man, Dequan Hodges, 19, is set to appear at 8:30 a.m. on June 15 to either enter a plea or set a trial date. Hodges was indicted on complicity to discharging a firearm into a habitation, a second-degree felony. No additional motions were filed in his case, according to court records.

The incident happened at 2 a.m. on March 4 at a home in the Tyler’s Creek Townhomes. Multiple shell casings were found in front of the residence, said Fairfield Twp. Police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey. A bullet also went into a nearby home, he said.

Police say Hodges was driving a vehicle when Mooney allegedly fired shots into the home. Patrol officers stopped another vehicle leaving the area, which was occupied by Mitchell, and he was allegedly in possession of two loaded firearms.

None of the shots hit anyone, McCroskey said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield Twp. detectives at 513-887-5841 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.