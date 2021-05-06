Many unique gift options available for Mother’s Day in Butler County

Others might prefer giving mom a memorable, at-home experience. A Mother’s Day meal can be carefree and easy with Jag’s Take & Bake from Jag’s Steak & Seafood (www.jags.com.) This meal kit will serve four people and it’s complete with Certified Angus Beef Chateaubriand, Shrimp Cocktail, a Boursin Berry Salad and more. Additionally, shoppers can add on a bouquet of flowers or a bottle of wine. Get all of the details here https://jagsstore.securetree.com/Steak-Boxes/Mother-s-Day-Take-and-Bake/.

Locally owned florist, Two Little Buds will provide mom with beautiful, organic, and fresh from the farm flowers. Mom is sure to love a pretty floral arrangement, or you can treat her to a Farm To Vase floral workshop. Two Little Buds is located at 17 North D Street in Hamilton. Shop online at www.twolittlebuds.com.

Moms that love wine, cooking, or spicing things up will always appreciate a gift from The Spicy Olive (www.thespicyolive.com.) With a tasting emporium, The Spicy Olive features everything from individual items to gift baskets. Shoppers can taste before they buy in the store and discover the best wine pairings. With a convenient location in West Chester, specializing in premium olive oils and aged balsamic vinegars, The Spicy Olive also offers recipe ideas https://www.thespicyolive.com/recipes/ and much more.

Those looking for other creative ideas for Mother’s Day will want to check out one of Hamilton’s newest boutique shops, We Love It Too (https://weloveit2.com.co.) The store stocks home décor and kitchen items. So, if mom enjoys hosting parties or entertaining, We Love It Too will be a perfect choice.

For more gift ideas for Mother’s Day, go to the Butler County Visitors Bureau website at www.gettothebc.com/blog/post/mothers-day-gift-ideas.