Many unique gift options available for Mother’s Day in Butler County

Whether you choose chocolates, flowers, a meal, or another specialty gift item, shoppers will find that there are plenty of options throughout Butler County that will make mom feel celebrated for Mother’s Day on Sunday.
“There are all kinds of different places that provide a wide array of different gift options for Mother’s Day, specifically with locally-owned businesses,” said Tracy Kocher, vice president of marketing and communications for Butler County Visitors Bureau.
She said, “Mother’s Day is a great time to think through a thoughtful gift for mom. Being a mom myself, I always love those thoughtful gifts, but also when you shop local, that’s supporting a small business owner and a family, and a community, here in Butler County, and that’s always a great thing to do.”
Here are some local gift ideas for families to consider:
Located in Olde West Chester, Karma in the Kitchen offers classic favorites to other unique flavors of chocolates, which may be purchased at the shop or ordered online at www.karmainthekitchen.com. There’s even a Chocolate Shoe (available in three sizes for $10 and up,) as well as Chocolate Covered Strawberries for Mother’s Day, starting at $12.
Others might prefer giving mom a memorable, at-home experience. A Mother’s Day meal can be carefree and easy with Jag’s Take & Bake from Jag’s Steak & Seafood (www.jags.com.) This meal kit will serve four people and it’s complete with Certified Angus Beef Chateaubriand, Shrimp Cocktail, a Boursin Berry Salad and more. Additionally, shoppers can add on a bouquet of flowers or a bottle of wine. Get all of the details here https://jagsstore.securetree.com/Steak-Boxes/Mother-s-Day-Take-and-Bake/.
Locally owned florist, Two Little Buds will provide mom with beautiful, organic, and fresh from the farm flowers. Mom is sure to love a pretty floral arrangement, or you can treat her to a Farm To Vase floral workshop. Two Little Buds is located at 17 North D Street in Hamilton. Shop online at www.twolittlebuds.com.
Moms that love wine, cooking, or spicing things up will always appreciate a gift from The Spicy Olive (www.thespicyolive.com.) With a tasting emporium, The Spicy Olive features everything from individual items to gift baskets. Shoppers can taste before they buy in the store and discover the best wine pairings. With a convenient location in West Chester, specializing in premium olive oils and aged balsamic vinegars, The Spicy Olive also offers recipe ideas https://www.thespicyolive.com/recipes/ and much more.
Those looking for other creative ideas for Mother’s Day will want to check out one of Hamilton’s newest boutique shops, We Love It Too (https://weloveit2.com.co.) The store stocks home décor and kitchen items. So, if mom enjoys hosting parties or entertaining, We Love It Too will be a perfect choice.
For more gift ideas for Mother’s Day, go to the Butler County Visitors Bureau website at www.gettothebc.com/blog/post/mothers-day-gift-ideas.