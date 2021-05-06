Hamilton woman sentenced for hit-skip crash that killed pedestrian

Karen Ann Riegert, 62, who admitted to striking and killing a pedestrian in January on Millville Avenue, was sentenced Tuesday afternoon by Judge Dan Haughey in Butler County Common Pleas Court. She faced a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Hamilton police said Miranda Perry, 28, was walking in the 1300 block of Millville about 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 20 and was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. Perry, a mother of a 5-year-old daughter, was pronounced dead at the scene.