Hamilton’s progress, Spooky Nook updates of high interest for development on Great Miami River

A developer from Buffalo recently bought a former Dayton Power & Light coal plant in Miamisburg for $866,000 and plans to transform it into a 200-acre riverfront housing and dining complex, Foley said.

Foley said a second smallmouth bass fishing competition will follow last year’s, with more details to follow.

The organization also is working to help fill in gaps of the bicycling/hiking path along the river that can link Sidney with Hamilton and, officials hope, someday all the way to the Ohio River.

Edith Mick, 79, of Seven Mile, attended the summit to hear what was happening along the river.

“It was all interesting, to hear what was going on along the river,” she said.

Participants also toured areas of Hamilton, including the Main Street business corridor.

Among other facts people learned on the tour of Spooky Nook was there will be a patio allowing people to eat and drink while overlooking the river. Municipal Brew Works announced Friday it would open a second location inside Spooky Nook, with other establishments to follow.

This is a view of the Great Miami River from one of the future hotel-room windows at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, which is under construction. The sports complex side and convention and hotel space combined will be over 1 million square feet when completed. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The most interesting presentation, Mick thought, was by Spooky Nook Founder Sam Beiler, who explained why his company’s existing indoor sports complex is estimated to have a $90 million impact on the area of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and the variety of sports-training, fitness and sports tournaments Spooky Nook offers there that it soon will offer in Hamilton.