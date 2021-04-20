Great Miami Riverway summit in Hamilton to feature Spooky Nook developer

There will be updates on the city’s downtown revitalization and its future plans, with guided and self-led tours showing off downtown improvements, murals and other points of interest.

Riverway officials, meanwhile, will spotlight the Riverway’s 2020 achievements and programs that will happen this year.

Renderings of new shade sails, seating and furniture at RiverScape River Run. CONTRIBUTED

The event will be atop Hamilton’s McDulin parking garage at Market Street between 2nd and 3rd streets. The area will be covered to protect people from the elements. Attendees will gather “carefully in person,” he said, with physical distancing and masks.

The summit will happen from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/2021RiverwaySummit . The event, open to the public and business owners, costs $30 to attend, with free parking in the garage for participants.

Foley asks that people register by Monday, April 26, so the organization has an accurate count for the caterers.

Here are some highlights of things happening along the riverway recently:

In Dayton, where it is possible to surf the Great Miami River, it recently was announced that Five Rivers MetroParks will install new shade sails, seating and furniture along the south bank of RiverScape River Run to increase the comfort of visitors.

The RiverScape River Run provides a seven-mile paddle from Eastwood MetroPark along the Mad River, through Dayton’s downtown to the Carillion Historical park and University of Dayton area.

The RiverScape provides a rare chance for canoers, paddleboarders and kayakers — even surfers — to connect with the river in urban core of a city. That area of the river also offers a smooth-water passageway for novice paddlers and a “whitewater play feature” for the more experienced.

To learn more about the surfing, people can visit https://www.surfdayton.com, and for other sports and locations, Five Rivers MetroParks at https://www.metroparks.org

Explore Five Rivers MetroParks to add amenities to the banks of RiverScape River Run

Along the Riverway, biking and hiking paths now are nearly complete along the 99-mile route from Hamilton to Sidney, with only small gaps remaining, and those have plans for construction.

In Hamilton, Great Miami Rowing this year hired Marc Oria, who has coached Olympians, as its coach.

Downriver, in Hamilton County, Great Parks of Hamilton County joined the Riverway effort, with plans to eventually create a biking/hiking path along the sections of the river it owns.

Way upriver, in Troy, people can experience Ohio’s “first and only public floating-tent experience. Treasure Island Park there offers the “Float Troy experience,” which uses Shoal floating tents that are manufactured in Miami County by Smithfly. The Shoal Tent is a first-of-its-kind inflatable, floating raft with a tent topper that lets campers literally sleep out on the water.