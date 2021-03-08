Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The fire was reported at 6:48 a.m. for the two-story building at 39 N. D St., which has a vacant commercial space on the first floor, and at least one residence on the upper level.

“It was a second-floor fire,” said Fire Chief Mark Mercer. “When the fire crews showed up, there was heavy smoke they could see from the fire station at Main and Millville, and also, as soon as the shift commander went out, from Pershing Avenue (at fire headquarters there).”

Victim ID’d in fatal pedestrian crash over the weekend in Madison Twp.

A Middletown woman died Saturday night while crossing Ohio 122 near Trenton-Franklin Road in Madison Twp., according to a Butler County Sheriff’s Office report.

Linda Biser, 70, was killed in the incident, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Her cause of death was ruled as traumatic injuries.

The crash happened about 9:38 p.m. when Biser was walking across Ohio 122 near the Madison Inn, according to the report and witness statements. She died at the scene.

Luxury apartment development coming to West Chester: What it will include

A rendering of A new luxury apartment development, The Residences at Clocktower at The Square at Union Centre. CONTRIBUTED

A new luxury apartment development, The Residences at Clocktower located at The Square at Union Centre, will soon give West Chester Twp. residents a new housing option.

It will feature 326 luxury apartment homes with one-bedroom, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and two-bedroom den/study options. HILLS Properties has broken ground on the property in the past month. The first move-ins are expected in the third quarter of 2022. By the end of 2023, the project is anticipated to be fully completed.

Other features of the new luxury apartments will include under-building, secure parking, stainless-steel appliances, and LED light fixtures. Often referred to as Savoy 2.0, The Residences at Clocktower will have some similarities to Savoy, which won the National Apartment Association’s “Community of the Year” award.

You now pay more for gas in Ohio. How much are Butler County communities getting for it?

Gas prices are on the rise like at this gas station on Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Credit: Credit:

Ohio’s 2019 motor fuel tax increase was supposed to boost local and state road and bridge projects, but the COVID-19 pandemic cut travel and, as a result, money for construction projects withered. We now have the amount by community in Butler County.

The Journal-News looked into the gas tax amounts received by each Butler County jurisdiction for a recent investigation into the status of Ohio’s infrastructure and challenges for the future.

Statewide, a total of nearly $878 million in fuel tax revenue was distributed to counties, municipalities and townships across Ohio in 2020. More than $13 million of that came to Butler County.

Middletown looking to add six new firefighters/EMTs needed in all shifts

Middletown City Council passed a resolution authorizing City Manager Jim Palenick to apply for and accept a SAFER grant that would allow the city to hire six firefighters. Fire Chief Paul Lolli said the grant would add two firefighters to all three shifts, pushing the number of firefighters from 17 to 19. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

For the third time in 10 years, the Middletown Division of Fire is applying for a federal grant in hopes of bolstering its platoons.

The department is applying for a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant that would fund six firefighters/EMTS for three years, said fire Chief Paul Lolli.

During this week’s City Council meeting, members approved a resolution authorizing City Manager Jim Palenick to apply for and accept a grant from the Department of Homeland Security.

7 times parents have been convicted in children’s deaths in Butler and Warren counties

Clockwise from top left: Asuncion “Suzie” Avila-Villa; Deborah Mackey; Rebecca Hopfer; and Carin Madden.

Charges against a Middletown mother in the death of her 6-year-old son have brought back memories of recent cases in the region involving parents accused in children’s deaths.

Brittany Gosney faces murder, involuntary manslaughter and other charges in the death of James Hutchinson. Her boyfriend, James Hamilton, also faces charges in the case.

Other cases have had lasting impacts throughout the region.

