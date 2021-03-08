‘Significant’ fire hits building on North D Street in Hamilton

The fire was reported at 6:48 a.m. for the two-story building at 39 N. D St., which has a vacant commercial space on the first floor, and at least one residence on the upper level.

“It was a second-floor fire,” said Fire Chief Mark Mercer. “When the fire crews showed up, there was heavy smoke they could see from the fire station at Main and Millville, and also, as soon as the shift commander went out, from Pershing Avenue (at fire headquarters there).”