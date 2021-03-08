‘Significant’ fire hits building on North D Street in Hamilton

Hamilton firefighters today were still investigating a fire that happened early this morning on North D Street.
The fire was reported at 6:48 a.m. for the two-story building at 39 N. D St., which has a vacant commercial space on the first floor, and at least one residence on the upper level.
“It was a second-floor fire,” said Fire Chief Mark Mercer. “When the fire crews showed up, there was heavy smoke they could see from the fire station at Main and Millville, and also, as soon as the shift commander went out, from Pershing Avenue (at fire headquarters there).”
“It was definitely a significant fire,” Mercer said. “And they knew that going in.”
Nobody was injured, including firefighters, and the fire was mainly contained to the second level, where mostly contents were damaged. Mercer believes the building is salvageable.
Firefighters “did a great job,” he said. “They hit the fire, knocked it down to make it safe for them to go in and operate, made sure everybody was safe.”
Firefighters returned to their stations within two hours.