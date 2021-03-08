X

You now pay more for gas in Ohio. How much are Butler County communities getting for it?

Progress at Ohio 73 and Jacksonburg Road roundabout in Butler County as of Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

News | 5 minutes ago
By Lynn Hulsey, Dayton Daily News

Ohio’s 2019 motor fuel tax increase was supposed to boost local and state road and bridge projects, but the COVID-19 pandemic cut travel and, as a result, money for construction projects withered. We now have the amount by community in Butler County.

The Journal-News looked into the gas tax amounts received by each Butler County jurisdiction for a recent investigation into the status of Ohio’s infrastructure and challenges for the future.

Statewide, a total of nearly $878 million in fuel tax revenue was distributed to counties, municipalities and townships across Ohio in 2020. More than $13 million of that came to Butler County.

Here’s a look at how much jurisdictions received in 2020.

JurisdictionAmount
Hamilton$2,862,005
Fairfield$2,556,460
Middletown$2,390,234
Monroe$835,364
West Chester Twp.$825,735
Trenton$630,127
Liberty Twp.$546,255
Oxford$386,633
Fairfield Twp.$320,149
Madison Twp.$183,458
Ross Twp.$175,013
Hanover Twp.$165,403
Morgan Twp.$139,369
Lemon Twp.$134,259
Milford Twp.$134,259
Oxford Twp.$134,259
Reily Twp.$134,259
Saint Clair Twp.$134,259
Wayne Twp.$134,259
New Miami$105,725
Seven Mile$42,291
Millville$41,221
Jacksonburg$3,699

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.