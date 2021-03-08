You now pay more for gas in Ohio. How much are Butler County communities getting for it?

Ohio’s 2019 motor fuel tax increase was supposed to boost local and state road and bridge projects, but the COVID-19 pandemic cut travel and, as a result, money for construction projects withered. We now have the amount by community in Butler County.
The Journal-News looked into the gas tax amounts received by each Butler County jurisdiction for a recent investigation into the status of Ohio’s infrastructure and challenges for the future.
Statewide, a total of nearly $878 million in fuel tax revenue was distributed to counties, municipalities and townships across Ohio in 2020. More than $13 million of that came to Butler County.
Here’s a look at how much jurisdictions received in 2020.
|Jurisdiction
|Amount
|Hamilton
|$2,862,005
|Fairfield
|$2,556,460
|Middletown
|$2,390,234
|Monroe
|$835,364
|West Chester Twp.
|$825,735
|Trenton
|$630,127
|Liberty Twp.
|$546,255
|Oxford
|$386,633
|Fairfield Twp.
|$320,149
|Madison Twp.
|$183,458
|Ross Twp.
|$175,013
|Hanover Twp.
|$165,403
|Morgan Twp.
|$139,369
|Lemon Twp.
|$134,259
|Milford Twp.
|$134,259
|Oxford Twp.
|$134,259
|Reily Twp.
|$134,259
|Saint Clair Twp.
|$134,259
|Wayne Twp.
|$134,259
|New Miami
|$105,725
|Seven Mile
|$42,291
|Millville
|$41,221
|Jacksonburg
|$3,699