Luxury apartment development coming to West Chester: What it will include

Another feature at The Residences at Clocktower are 10-foot ceilings. The old standard for apartments were eight-foot ceilings. More and more, nine-foot ceilings are becoming the standard.

Barb Wilson, West Chester Twp. spokeswoman, said the interest in bringing residential to what is that downtown district of the township has always been the vision for that area.

“There’s renewed interest in renting from young professionals and from empty-nesters and those that are downsizing,” Wilson said, “They want to be able to have those amenities, to be able to walk to restaurants. They want to have that walkability and be close to the action.”

She said there’s an increasing appeal for the live, work and play lifestyle.

“HILLS Properties is very excited about their proximity to The Square and participation in the events that are already successful there,” Wilson said.

“It’s really about building a community with options West Chester has really been top-of-game in these beautiful, suburban neighborhoods where you want to raise your family with great schools, where it’s safe with great police and road service, and all of that, and a wide-range of prices in terms of housing. It’s about creating an option.”

Established in 1958 by Murray Guttman, Brandon Guttman’s grandfather, HILLS Properties is a family-owned company headquartered in Cincinnati. Today, more than 60 years later, HILLS is operated by second and third generation partners.

“We build the product ourselves. We know what’s under the hood, and its quality. The approach we take is we try to put our feet in the shoes of our customers. What do they want? What’s going to make them happy? What’s going to make them not just want to rent but to stay, and we figure if we can take care of those little things, the big things will take care of themselves,” Guttman said.