Victim ID’d in fatal pedestrian crash over the weekend in Madison Twp.

A Middletown woman died Saturday night while crossing Ohio 122 near Trenton-Franklin Road in Madison Twp., according to a Butler County Sheriff’s Office report.
Linda Biser, 70, was killed in the incident, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Her cause of death was ruled as traumatic injuries.
The crash happened about 9:38 p.m. when Biser was walking across Ohio 122 near the Madison Inn, according to the report and witness statements. She died at the scene.
Biser was in the roadway when she was struck by a car driven by a 40-year-old Madison Twp. man going northbound, according to the report.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
Jennifer Collins, a witness to the incident, told the Journal-News the woman was parked across the street from the Madison Inn when a tow truck arrived and began to tow vehicles.
The victim was struck as she ran across the street to retrieve her vehicle. Collins said the vehicle was not speeding when it struck the victim.
Collins and a few other people stayed with the victim until help arrived.